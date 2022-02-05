OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Gates scores 23 to carry Holy Cross past Army 69-65

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 4:02 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Holy Cross edged past Army 69-65 on Saturday.

Kyrell Luc had 16 points and six rebounds for Holy Cross (6-15, 4-5 Patriot League). Bo Montgomery added 12 points.

Chris Mann had 11 points for the Black Knights (13-11, 7-5). Jalen Rucker added 11 points and six assists. Aaron Duhart had six assists.

