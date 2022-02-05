Gates scores 23 to carry Holy Cross past Army 69-65

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Holy Cross edged past Army 69-65…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Holy Cross edged past Army 69-65 on Saturday.

Kyrell Luc had 16 points and six rebounds for Holy Cross (6-15, 4-5 Patriot League). Bo Montgomery added 12 points.

Chris Mann had 11 points for the Black Knights (13-11, 7-5). Jalen Rucker added 11 points and six assists. Aaron Duhart had six assists.

