OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Gates, Luc carry Holy…

Gates, Luc carry Holy Cross past Bucknell 78-72

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 4:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Holy Cross players in double figures as the Crusaders defeated Bucknell 78-72 on Saturday. Kyrell Luc added 14 points for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery chipped in 13, Judson Martindale scored 10 and Caleb Kenney had 10. Luc also had six assists.

Xander Rice had 21 points for the Bison (6-20, 3-11 Patriot League). Andrew Funk added 16 points. Jake van der Heijden had 10 points.

The Crusaders evened the season series against the Bison. Bucknell defeated Holy Cross 68-65 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up