Gates leads Holy Cross against Colgate after 23-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-15, 4-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (11-11, 7-2 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-15, 4-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (11-11, 7-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -17.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits the Colgate Raiders after Gerrale Gates scored 23 points in Holy Cross’ 69-65 win over the Army Black Knights.

The Raiders are 6-1 in home games. Colgate is 6-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Crusaders have gone 4-5 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross is eighth in the Patriot scoring 66.1 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelly Cummings is averaging 15.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Raiders. Tucker Richardson is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Gates is scoring 15.6 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Crusaders. Kyrell Luc is averaging 11.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

