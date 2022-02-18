Gates and the Holy Cross Crusaders visit conference foe Navy

Holy Cross Crusaders (8-18, 6-8 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (18-8, 11-4 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Holy Cross Crusaders (8-18, 6-8 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (18-8, 11-4 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: John Carter Jr. and the Navy Midshipmen host Gerrale Gates and the Holy Cross Crusaders in Patriot action Saturday.

The Midshipmen are 6-5 in home games. Navy scores 65.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Crusaders are 6-8 in conference play. Holy Cross is sixth in the Patriot scoring 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Kyrell Luc averaging 2.6.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Midshipmen won the last matchup 70-56 on Jan. 1. Greg Summers scored 20 points points to help lead the Midshipmen to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Gates is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Crusaders. Luc is averaging 11.9 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 62.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.