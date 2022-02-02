Garvin leads Hampton against South Carolina Upstate after 28-point outing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-11, 6-2 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (6-12, 2-5 Big South) Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-11, 6-2 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (6-12, 2-5 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Najee Garvin scored 28 points in Hampton’s 78-74 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Pirates have gone 4-1 at home. Hampton has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 6-2 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is fourth in the Big South scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

The Pirates and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquis Godwin is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 6.5 points. Garvin is shooting 40.1% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Bryson Mozone is averaging 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.