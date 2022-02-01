CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Garvin leads Hampton against South Carolina Upstate after 28-point game

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 1:42 AM

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-11, 6-2 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (6-12, 2-5 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Najee Garvin scored 28 points in Hampton’s 78-74 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Pirates are 4-1 on their home court. Hampton is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 6-2 against conference opponents. South Carolina Upstate is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

The Pirates and Spartans match up Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Bryson Mozone is averaging 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

