Garrett’s 3 gets Bethune-Cookman past Southern 87-84 in OT

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 9:32 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Marcus Garrett made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Bethune-Cookman an 87-84 victory over in overtime on Saturday.

Kevin Davis added 24 points for Bethune-Cookman (8-20, 6-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Marcus Garrett had 21 points and seven rebounds Joe French had 17 points and Mikey West added 14 points.

Brion Whitley had 26 points for the Jaguars (15-12, 9-5). Terrell Williams added 15 points. Tyrone Lyons had 11 points. Jayden Saddler tied a career high with 11 assists plus nine points.

