CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Garrett leads Bethune-Cookman past…

Garrett leads Bethune-Cookman past Grambling St. 69-63

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 11:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Marcus Garrett had a career-high 27 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Grambling State 69-63 on Monday night.

Joe French had 16 points for Bethune-Cookman (9-20, 7-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kevin Davis added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Cameron Christon had 18 points for the Tigers (11-17, 8-7). Prince Moss added 14 points. A’mari McCray had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wildcats evened the season series against the Tigers. Grambling State defeated Bethune-Cookman 68-66 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

OMB sees 2022 as ‘most significant year’ for security clearance reform

Innovation for IRS customer experience hangs on cost effectiveness

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up