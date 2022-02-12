OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Home » College Basketball » Garrett leads Bethune-Cookman past…

Garrett leads Bethune-Cookman past Alcorn St. 71-63 in OT

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 7:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Marcus Garrett matched his career high with 24 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Alcorn State 71-63 in overtime on Saturday.

Kevin Davis had 15 points and nine rebounds for Bethune-Cookman (7-17, 5-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jonathan Bolden added 11 points.

Justin Thomas had 19 points for the Braves (9-15, 8-4). Lenell Henry added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Braves. Alcorn State defeated Bethune-Cookman 70-67 on Jan. 24.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up