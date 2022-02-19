Gardner-Webb visits Presbyterian following Terry’s 21-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-11, 9-4 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-17, 3-10 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-11, 9-4 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-17, 3-10 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -1.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Lance Terry scored 21 points in Gardner-Webb’s 81-70 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Blue Hose have gone 6-6 in home games. Presbyterian ranks fifth in the Big South in team defense, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 9-4 in conference matchups. Gardner-Webb ranks fifth in the Big South with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ludovic Dufeal averaging 2.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs won 64-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. D’Maurian Williams led the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 16 points, and Rayshon Harrison led the Blue Hose with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is averaging 17 points for the Blue Hose. Winston Hill is averaging 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

Williams is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Terry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.