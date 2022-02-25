CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Gardner-Webb travels to South Carolina Upstate for conference showdown

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (17-11, 11-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-15, 9-6 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryson Mozone and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans host Lance Terry and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs in Big South play Saturday.

The Spartans have gone 5-7 at home. South Carolina Upstate is fourth in the Big South scoring 70.9 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 11-4 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Spartans won the last meeting 74-61 on Jan. 20. Mozone scored 23 points points to help lead the Spartans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mozone is averaging 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Terry is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. D’Maurian Williams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

