Gambrell leads Prairie View A&M against Grambling after 25-point showing

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 1:22 AM

Grambling Tigers (10-14, 7-4 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-15, 5-5 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Prairie View A&M -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on the Grambling Tigers after Jeremiah Gambrell scored 25 points in Prairie View A&M’s 84-77 victory over the Southern Jaguars.

The Panthers have gone 4-2 at home. Prairie View A&M has a 2-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 7-4 in conference matchups. Grambling is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gambrell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Jawaun Daniels is shooting 51.0% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Cameron Christon is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

