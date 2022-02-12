OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Gambrell, Jr. leads Prairie View over Southern 84-77

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:34 PM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. had 25 points as Prairie View defeated Southern 84-77 on Saturday.

Will Douglas had 17 points and six assists for Prairie View (5-15, 5-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jawaun Daniels added 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Jeremiah Kendall had 11 points.

Tyrone Lyons had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Jaguars (14-10, 8-3). Terrell Williams added 16 points. Brion Whitley had 15 points.

