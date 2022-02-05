OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Gainey carries Brown over Dartmouth 62-60

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 9:09 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tamenang Choh made four straight free throws in the final minute and Jaylan Gainey recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds to allow Brown to hold on to take a 62-60 win over Dartmouth on Saturday night.

Kino Lilly Jr. had 14 points for Brown (11-13, 3-6 Ivy League), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Paxson Wojcik added 11 points. Choh had 10 points and six assists.

Brendan Barry had 21 points for the Big Green (5-14, 2-6). Aaryn Rai added eight rebounds. Dame Adelekun had seven rebounds.

The Bears leveled the season series against the Big Green. Dartmouth defeated Brown 58-46 on Jan. 8.

