Gaines scores 24 to lift Siena past Canisius 73-65

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 9:34 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Gaines had a career-high 24 points plus 13 rebounds as Siena got past Canisius 73-65 on Tuesday night.

Colby Rogers had 14 points for Siena (9-8, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo added 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Jordan Henderson had 18 points for the Golden Griffins (7-15, 3-8). Armon Harried added 11 points and Xzavier Long had eight points and 10 rebounds.

