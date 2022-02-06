OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Gaines scores 15 to…

Gaines scores 15 to lead Siena past Fairfield 62-56

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 4:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Anthony Gaines finished with 15 points and eight rebounds as Siena topped Fairfield 62-56 on Sunday.

Colby Rogers had 12 points for the Saints (10-9, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Taj Benning had 10 points for the Stags (10-12, 4-7).

The Saints improve to 2-0 against the Stags on the season. Siena defeated Fairfield 69-62 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up