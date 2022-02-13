OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Gaines carries Siena past Rider 76-75 in OT

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 3:53 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Anthony Gaines recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds and his two free throws with six seconds left in overtime was enough to lift Siena past Rider 76-75 on Sunday. Jared Billups added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints.

Colby Rogers had 13 points for Siena (12-9, 9-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Siena scored 40 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Mervin James had 15 points for the Broncs (10-14, 6-8), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Allen Powell added 14 points. Jeremiah Pope had 12 points.

The Saints evened the season series against the Broncs. Rider defeated Siena 74-60 on Feb. 4.

