Gach, Utah Utes square off against the California Golden Bears

Utah Utes (10-16, 3-13 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (11-16, 4-12 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Utes (10-16, 3-13 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (11-16, 4-12 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -2; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Cal in Pac-12 action Saturday.

The Golden Bears are 9-7 in home games. Cal has a 4-15 record against teams above .500.

The Utes are 3-13 against conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Pac-12 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Marco Anthony averaging 2.9.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Utes won the last meeting 66-58 on Dec. 5. Both Gach scored 19 points to help lead the Utes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Shepherd is averaging 14.3 points for the Golden Bears. Jalen Celestine is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

Gach is scoring 9.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 6.2 points and 0.7 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Utes: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

