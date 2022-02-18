OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Gabbidon scores 32 to lead Yale past Penn 81-72

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 10:26 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Gabbidon had a career-high 32 points as Yale won its seventh consecutive game, topping Penn 81-72 on Friday night.

Azar Swain had 15 points for Yale (15-9, 9-1 Ivy League). EJ Jarvis added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Bez Mbeng had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Clark Slajchert had 18 points for the Quakers (11-13, 8-3), whose five-game win streak ended. Max Martz added 11 points and eight rebounds. Nick Spinoso had 11 points.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Quakers. Penn defeated Yale 76-68 on Jan. 22.

