Gabbidon scores 18 to lift Yale past Harvard 62-59

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:26 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Jalen Gabbidon had 18 points as Yale edged past Harvard 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Matt Knowling had 10 points for Yale (13-9, 7-1 Ivy League), which earned its fifth consecutive win. EJ Jarvis added 11 rebounds. Bez Mbeng had seven rebounds.

Azar Swain, whose 20 points per game entering the contest led the Bulldogs, was held to 9 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Mason Forbes scored a career-high 22 points and had three blocks for the Crimson (11-9, 3-5). Samuel Silverstein added 12 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Crimson this season. Yale defeated Harvard 58-55 last Saturday.

