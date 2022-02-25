Furman visits Citadel following Moffe’s 24-point game

Furman Paladins (19-11, 11-6 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (12-16, 6-11 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Furman Paladins (19-11, 11-6 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (12-16, 6-11 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on the Furman Paladins after Tyler Moffe scored 24 points in Citadel’s 71-67 win against the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-7 in home games. Citadel is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Paladins are 11-6 against SoCon opponents. Furman averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Paladins won 102-83 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Jalen Slawson led the Paladins with 17 points, and Jason Roche led the Bulldogs with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayden Brown is averaging 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Moffe is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Alex Hunter is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 13.4 points. Slawson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.