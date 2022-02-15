Furman takes on Western Carolina after Slawson’s 24-point game

Furman Paladins (17-10, 9-5 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (9-18, 3-11 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Furman Paladins (17-10, 9-5 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (9-18, 3-11 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on the Western Carolina Catamounts after Jalen Slawson scored 24 points in Furman’s 64-58 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Catamounts are 6-4 on their home court. Western Carolina leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 35.5 boards. Nick Robinson paces the Catamounts with 7.4 rebounds.

The Paladins are 9-5 against SoCon opponents. Furman leads the SoCon shooting 38.3% from downtown. Joe Anderson leads the Paladins shooting 47.9% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Paladins won the last matchup 88-50 on Jan. 20. Mike Bothwell scored 26 points to help lead the Paladins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Catamounts. Joe Petrakis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Slawson is averaging 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, two steals and 1.8 blocks for the Paladins. Bothwell is averaging 11.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

