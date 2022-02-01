Funk leads Bucknell against Colgate after 34-point game

Bucknell Bison (5-17, 2-8 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (8-11, 5-2 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (5-17, 2-8 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (8-11, 5-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the Colgate Raiders after Andrew Funk scored 34 points in Bucknell’s 82-80 overtime victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Raiders have gone 5-1 in home games. Colgate averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Bison are 2-8 in Patriot play. Bucknell ranks third in the Patriot shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Raiders won the last matchup 75-56 on Jan. 20. Ryan Moffatt scored 17 points points to help lead the Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelly Cummings is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Raiders. Jack Ferguson is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Funk is averaging 17.9 points for the Bison. Xander Rice is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bison: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.