OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » Funk leads Bucknell against…

Funk leads Bucknell against Colgate after 34-point game

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bucknell Bison (5-17, 2-8 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (9-11, 5-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -15.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces the Colgate Raiders after Andrew Funk scored 34 points in Bucknell’s 82-80 overtime victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Raiders are 5-1 on their home court. Colgate is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Bison are 2-8 in Patriot play. Bucknell is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Raiders won the last meeting 75-56 on Jan. 20. Ryan Moffatt scored 17 points points to help lead the Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is averaging 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists for the Raiders. Jack Ferguson is averaging 11.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Funk is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.9 points for the Bison. Xander Rice is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bison: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up