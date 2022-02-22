CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Funk leads Bucknell against Army after 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:22 AM

Bucknell Bison (7-21, 4-12 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-15, 7-9 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the Army Black Knights after Andrew Funk scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 92-89 overtime win over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Black Knights are 9-4 in home games. Army has a 7-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bison are 4-12 in Patriot play. Bucknell is second in the Patriot scoring 70.6 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Black Knights won the last meeting 96-89 on Jan. 5. Jalen Rucker scored 21 points points to help lead the Black Knights to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker is averaging 16.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Black Knights. Chris Mann is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

Funk is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bison. Xander Rice is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

