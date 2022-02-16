Fryer leads Texas A&M-CC against SE Louisiana after 21-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (14-12, 6-3 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-9, 3-5 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on the SE Louisiana Lions after Simeon Fryer scored 21 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 83-80 overtime loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Islanders are 8-2 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland with 15.0 assists per game led by Terrion Murdix averaging 3.8.

The Lions are 6-3 in conference games. SE Louisiana has a 7-9 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Islanders won the last meeting 86-71 on Jan. 28. Trey Tennyson scored 19 points points to help lead the Islanders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murdix is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Islanders. Tennyson is averaging 15.0 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Gus Okafor is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lions. Ryan Burkhardt is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

