OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Fryer leads Texas A&M-CC…

Fryer leads Texas A&M-CC against SE Louisiana after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SE Louisiana Lions (14-12, 6-3 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-9, 3-5 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on the SE Louisiana Lions after Simeon Fryer scored 21 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 83-80 overtime loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Islanders are 8-2 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland with 15.0 assists per game led by Terrion Murdix averaging 3.8.

The Lions are 6-3 in conference games. SE Louisiana has a 7-9 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Islanders won the last meeting 86-71 on Jan. 28. Trey Tennyson scored 19 points points to help lead the Islanders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murdix is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Islanders. Tennyson is averaging 15.0 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Gus Okafor is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lions. Ryan Burkhardt is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up