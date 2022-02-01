Fresno State visits San Jose State after Robinson’s 21-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-12, 0-7 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m.…

Fresno State Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-12, 0-7 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -11; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits the San Jose State Spartans after Orlando Robinson scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 68-63 overtime loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans are 6-4 in home games. San Jose State is fifth in the MWC with 13.5 assists per game led by Omari Moore averaging 4.8.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 against MWC opponents. Fresno State averages 66.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 79-59 on Jan. 12. Robinson scored 31 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Spartans. Trey Smith is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Anthony Holland is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.6 points and 6.2 rebounds. Robinson is shooting 50.2% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.