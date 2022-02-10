Fresno State visits Colorado State following Hill’s 25-point showing

Fresno State Bulldogs (16-7, 6-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (18-3, 8-3 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (16-7, 6-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (18-3, 8-3 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on the Colorado State Rams after Isaiah Hill scored 25 points in Fresno State’s 61-59 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams are 11-1 on their home court. Colorado State leads the MWC averaging 77.5 points and is shooting 49.3%.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-4 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is third in the MWC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Orlando Robinson averaging 2.7.

The Rams and Bulldogs meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Roddy averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 15.5 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

Robinson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 18.7 points for the Bulldogs. Hill is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.