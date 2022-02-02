OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Freshmen Holmes, Elvis power Dayton past VCU 82-52

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 11:22 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Freshmen Daron Holmes II and Kobe Elvis posted career highs in scoring and Dayton blew past VCU 82-62 on Wednesday night.

Holmes finished with 21 points and Elvis added 20 for the Flyers (15-7, 7-2) in a showdown for second place in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Toumani Camara scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to help Dayton take a 43-28 lead into intermission.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 12 points to lead the Rams (13-7, 6-3), who had won three straight. Mikeal Brown-Jones socred 10.

