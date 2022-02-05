OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
French leads Bethune-Cookman past Prairie View A&M 68-67

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 7:48 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joe French scored 25 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining to lift Bethune-Cookman to a 68-67 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

Marcus Garrett had 17 points for the Wildcats (6-16, 4-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Garrett’s jumper with 65 seconds left pulled the Wildcats within two points after Jeremiah Gambrell Jr.’s 3-pointer put Prairie View A&M up 67-63 with 1:35 to go. Kevin Davis added 10 points.

Jawaun Daniels had 20 points for the Panthers (4-14, 4-4). Gambrell added 16 points. Jeremiah Kendall had 15 points and nine rebounds.

