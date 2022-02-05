OLYMPICS NEWS: Winter Olympics begin with lockdown, boycotts | Workout while watching the Olympics | Speedskater Bowe having quite an Olympics | Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Meet local Olympians
Freemantle leads No. 21 Xavier against DePaul after 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 1:42 AM

DePaul Blue Demons (10-12, 1-9 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (16-5, 6-4 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -13.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Xavier faces the DePaul Blue Demons after Zach Freemantle scored 23 points in Xavier’s 68-66 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Musketeers are 11-2 in home games. Xavier ranks seventh in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Blue Demons are 1-9 in conference games. DePaul is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Musketeers won the last matchup 68-67 on Jan. 20. Jack Nunge scored 23 points points to help lead the Musketeers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunge is shooting 52.4% and averaging 12.3 points for the Musketeers. Nate Johnson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

David Jones is averaging 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Blue Demons. Javon Freeman-Liberty is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

