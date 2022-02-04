OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Freeman scores 21 to…

Freeman scores 21 to lead Akron over Miami (Ohio) 66-55

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 9:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Akron beat Miami of Ohio 66-55 on Friday night.

Xavier Castaneda had 11 points for Akron (14-6, 7-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Ali Ali added 10 points.

Dae Dae Grant had 18 points for the RedHawks (9-12, 3-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Mekhi Lairy added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up