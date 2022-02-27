Freeman-Liberty leads DePaul against Saint John’s (NY) after 25-point showing

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (16-12, 7-9 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (13-16, 4-13 Big East) Chicago; Sunday, 5…

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (16-12, 7-9 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (13-16, 4-13 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm after Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 25 points in DePaul’s 68-65 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Blue Demons are 9-7 on their home court. DePaul is 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Storm have gone 7-9 against Big East opponents. Saint John’s (NY) averages 18.1 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Posh Alexander with 5.3.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Red Storm won the last meeting 89-84 on Jan. 5. Julian Champagnie scored 34 points to help lead the Red Storm to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 14.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Jalen Terry is averaging 6.6 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.

Champagnie is averaging 18.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Red Storm. Aaron Wheeler is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

