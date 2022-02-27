CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Freeman-Liberty carries DePaul over…

Freeman-Liberty carries DePaul over St. John’s 99-94

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 8:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had a career-high 39 points as DePaul turned back St. John’s 99-94 on Sunday.

David Jones had 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Blue Demons (14-14, 5-13 Big East Conference). Yor Anei added 10 points and four blocks.

Julian Champagnie had 26 points for the Red Storm (15-13, 7-10). Aaron Wheeler added 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Posh Alexander had 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Blue Demons evened the season series against the Red Storm. St. John’s defeated DePaul 89-84 on Jan. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up