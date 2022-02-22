CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Freeman leads Akron past Bowling Green 82-68

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 9:37 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Mikal Dawson and Ali Ali each scored 17 points to carry Akron to an 82-68 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night.

Enrique Freeman tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds for Akron (18-9, 11-6 Mid-American Conference). Xavier Castaneda had 13 points.

Samari Curtis had 21 points for the Falcons (12-16, 5-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Daeqwon Plowden added 14 points and Brenton Mills had 12 points.

The Zips improve to 2-0 against the Falcons for the season. Akron defeated Bowling Green 91-66 on Jan. 20.

