Freeman leads Akron against Kent State after 21-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (14-9, 9-4 MAC) at Akron Zips (16-6, 9-3 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -3.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes after Enrique Freeman scored 21 points in Akron’s 70-64 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Zips have gone 10-1 in home games. Akron ranks eighth in the MAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Ali Ali averaging 2.7.

The Golden Flashes are 9-4 in MAC play. Kent State is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MAC play. The Golden Flashes won the last matchup 67-55 on Jan. 15. Sincere Carry scored 32 points to help lead the Golden Flashes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali is averaging 13.7 points for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Carry is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging nine points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

