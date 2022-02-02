Franklin leads UIC against Robert Morris after 25-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (5-16, 3-9 Horizon) at UIC Flames (7-12, 3-7 Horizon) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

Robert Morris Colonials (5-16, 3-9 Horizon) at UIC Flames (7-12, 3-7 Horizon)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on the Robert Morris Colonials after Damaria Franklin scored 25 points in UIC’s 81-74 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Flames have gone 2-5 in home games. UIC is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonials are 3-9 in conference games. Robert Morris ranks eighth in the Horizon with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Kahliel Spear averaging 7.3.

The Flames and Colonials square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franklin is averaging 17.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Flames. Kevin Johnson is averaging 13.2 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for UIC.

Michael Green III is averaging 11 points and 3.1 assists for the Colonials. Spear is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.