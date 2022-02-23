CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Franklin leads UIC against…

Franklin leads UIC against Green Bay after 28-point outing

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Green Bay Phoenix (4-23, 3-15 Horizon) at UIC Flames (11-15, 7-10 Horizon)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts the Green Bay Phoenix after Damaria Franklin scored 28 points in UIC’s 96-88 overtime victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Flames are 4-6 in home games. UIC averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Phoenix are 3-15 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay is 3-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Flames won 80-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Franklin led the Flames with 19 points, and Kamari McGee led the Phoenix with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franklin is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.5 points for the Flames. Jamie Ahale is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

Emmanuel Ansong is averaging 10.9 points for the Phoenix. Nate Jenkins is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 58.5 points, 24.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM facing schedule delays, budget overruns for its trust fund modernization initiative

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up