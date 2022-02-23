Franklin leads UIC against Green Bay after 28-point outing

Green Bay Phoenix (4-23, 3-15 Horizon) at UIC Flames (11-15, 7-10 Horizon) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

Green Bay Phoenix (4-23, 3-15 Horizon) at UIC Flames (11-15, 7-10 Horizon)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts the Green Bay Phoenix after Damaria Franklin scored 28 points in UIC’s 96-88 overtime victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Flames are 4-6 in home games. UIC averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Phoenix are 3-15 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay is 3-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Flames won 80-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Franklin led the Flames with 19 points, and Kamari McGee led the Phoenix with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franklin is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.5 points for the Flames. Jamie Ahale is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

Emmanuel Ansong is averaging 10.9 points for the Phoenix. Nate Jenkins is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 58.5 points, 24.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

