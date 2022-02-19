OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Franklin carries UIC over…

Franklin carries UIC over Robert Morris 96-88 in OT

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 10:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Damaria Franklin scored a career-high 28 points as Illinois-Chicago topped Robert Morris 96-88 in overtime on Saturday night. Zion Griffin added 27 points for the Flames. Griffin also had 10 rebounds.

Jace Carter had 16 points and seven rebounds for Illinois-Chicago (11-15, 7-10 Horizon League). Filip Skobalj added five assists.

The 96 points were a season best for Illinois-Chicago.

Kahliel Spear had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Colonials (7-21, 5-14). Brandon Stone added 16 points and nine rebounds. Michael Green III had 14 points.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. Illinois-Chicago defeated Robert Morris 80-75 on Feb. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up