CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Fowler lifts Sacramento St.…

Fowler lifts Sacramento St. past E. Washington 81-75

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 12:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler scored 26 points as Sacramento State topped Eastern Washington 81-75 on Saturday night.

William FitzPatrick added 20 points for Sacramento State (9-16, 5-13 Big Sky Conference). Zach Chappell had 12 points. Jonathan Komagum added nine rebounds.

Ethan Price had 18 points for the Eagles (15-14, 9-9). Rylan Bergersen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Steele Venters had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up