OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Fowler leads Sacramento State…

Fowler leads Sacramento State against Northern Colorado after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northern Colorado Bears (12-11, 7-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-13, 2-10 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays the Northern Colorado Bears after Bryce Fowler scored 21 points in Sacramento State’s 73-65 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Hornets are 3-6 in home games. Sacramento State is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears are 7-4 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 13.2 assists per game led by Matt Johnson averaging 4.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Hornets won the last matchup 85-71 on Jan. 8. Fowler scored 30 points points to help lead the Hornets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fowler is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hornets. Zach Chappell is averaging 16.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Dru Kuxhausen is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.6 points. Daylen Kountz is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up