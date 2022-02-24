CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Fowler leads Sacramento State against Idaho after 29-point game

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 2:02 AM

Idaho Vandals (8-18, 5-11 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-16, 3-13 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -2; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts the Idaho Vandals after Bryce Fowler scored 29 points in Sacramento State’s 80-75 victory against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Hornets have gone 3-8 at home. Sacramento State averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Vandals have gone 5-11 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Vandals won 73-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Trevante Anderson led the Vandals with 17 points, and Zach Chappell led the Hornets with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: William FitzPatrick is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 9.1 points. Fowler is shooting 49.4% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Mikey Dixon is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Vandals. Anderson is averaging 16.3 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

