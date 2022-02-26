Fowler leads Sacramento State against Eastern Washington after 23-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (15-13, 9-8 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-16, 4-13 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (15-13, 9-8 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-16, 4-13 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays the Eastern Washington Eagles after Bryce Fowler scored 23 points in Sacramento State’s 83-51 win over the Idaho Vandals.

The Hornets have gone 4-8 at home. Sacramento State ranks ninth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 29.3 rebounds. Jonathan Komagum paces the Hornets with 6.9 boards.

The Eagles have gone 9-8 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington has a 4-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 75-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Rylan Bergersen led the Eagles with 15 points, and Zach Chappell led the Hornets with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Komagum is averaging 6.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Fowler is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Steele Venters is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Eagles. Linton Acliese is averaging 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 56.9% over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.