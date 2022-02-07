OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Foster scores 21 to lift Howard over Delaware St. 69-64

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 10:52 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kyle Foster had 21 points as Howard edged past Delaware State 69-64 on Monday night.

Randall Brumant had 13 points for Howard (10-10, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Elijah Hawkins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Steve Settle III had five assists.

Myles Carter had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (2-17, 0-7), who have now lost 15 games in a row. Martez Robinson added 19 points and eight rebounds. Chris Sodom had nine rebounds and four blocks.

