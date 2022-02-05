Foster scores 20 to lead Howard over Maryland Eastern Shore

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Foster had 20 points as Howard beat Maryland Eastern Shore 72-64 on Saturday. Elijah Hawkins had…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Foster had 20 points as Howard beat Maryland Eastern Shore 72-64 on Saturday.

Elijah Hawkins had 12 points and eight assists for Howard (9-10, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Steve Settle III added 10 points.

Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (7-10, 2-4). Chase Davis added 10 points. Kevon Voyles had eight rebounds.

