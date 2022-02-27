Foster, Howard Bison host the South Carolina State Bulldogs

South Carolina State Bulldogs (15-12, 7-5 MEAC) at Howard Bison (14-11, 8-4 MEAC) Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (15-12, 7-5 MEAC) at Howard Bison (14-11, 8-4 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Foster and the Howard Bison host Antonio Madlock and the South Carolina State Bulldogs in MEAC play Monday.

The Bison are 7-4 in home games. Howard averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 7-5 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is fourth in the MEAC scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Cam Jones averaging 0.8.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 58-55 on Feb. 1. Omar Croskey scored 16 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is averaging 16.3 points for the Bison. Elijah Hawkins is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

Madlock is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.0 points for the Bulldogs. Jemal Davis is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.