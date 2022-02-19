CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Foster carries Howard past Morgan St. 68-66

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 7:35 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Foster had 18 points as Howard narrowly defeated Morgan State 68-66 on Saturday in the NBA HBCU Classic, part of NBA All-.Star Weekend.

Randall Brumant and Elijah Hawkins added 17 points each for the Bison.

Tai Bibbs had 10 points for Howard (14-10, 7-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game.

De’Torrion Ware had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (8-13, 3-6). Lagio Grantsaan added 11 points. Chad Venning had 11 points.

The Bison improved to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Howard defeated Morgan State 91-82 on Jan. 22.

