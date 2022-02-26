CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Forrest scores 14 to carry FAU past Charlotte 74-69

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 6:37 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Forrest scored 14 points as Florida Atlantic edged Charlotte 74-69 on Saturday.

Alijah Martin had 13 points and seven rebounds for Florida Atlantic (16-13, 9-7 Conference USA), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Jahmir Young had 26 points for the 49ers (15-13, 8-8). Clyde Trapp Jr. added 13 points. Jackson Threadgill had 10 points.

The Owls improved to 2-0 against the 49ers this season. Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 96-67 on Jan. 17.

