Fordham visits Saint Bonaventure on 4-game road skid

Fordham Rams (10-11, 3-6 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-7, 4-4 A-10) Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fordham Rams (10-11, 3-6 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-7, 4-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -12.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham travels to Saint Bonaventure looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Bonnies have gone 7-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 scoring 70.4 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Rams are 3-6 in A-10 play. Fordham is ninth in the A-10 scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 40.7%.

The Bonnies and Rams square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bonnies. Dominick Welch is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Darius Quisenberry is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Rams. Chuba Ohams is averaging 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.