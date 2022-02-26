Fordham takes on Davidson following Ohams’ 20-point game

Fordham Rams (13-13, 6-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (23-4, 13-2 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Fordham Rams (13-13, 6-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (23-4, 13-2 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -11.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits the Davidson Wildcats after Chuba Ohams scored 20 points in Fordham’s 60-54 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Wildcats have gone 11-1 at home. Davidson has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 6-8 against A-10 opponents. Fordham is 6-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last meeting 69-66 on Jan. 22. Luka Brajkovic scored 21 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Brajkovic is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Darius Quisenberry is shooting 38.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Rams. Josh Navarro is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.